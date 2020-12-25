Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Standard Motor enjoys a strong competitive advantage due to brand recognition and sizeable customer base. Its Pollak business buyout has enhanced Standard Motor’s growth opportunities. Healthy balance sheet with low leverage increases the financial flexibility of the firm. Cost cut efforts are also aiding margins and the trend is set to continue. Moreover, robust third results have encouraged Standard Motor to reinstate its dividend payout and stock buyback program. However, rising coronavirus infections and subsequent lockdown may put pressure on the company’s prospects. Rising competition in every market served remains a lingering concern for the firm. Tariff woes in China and economic slowdown are further putting pressure on the company. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SMP. BidaskClub upgraded Standard Motor Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Standard Motor Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $343.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.96 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $252,612.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,711.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $25,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,129.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,475 shares of company stock valued at $741,647 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at about $8,537,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 718.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 37,522 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 65.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

See Also: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Motor Products (SMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.