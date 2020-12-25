State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in comScore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

State Street Corp grew its stake in comScore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,218,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.71% of comScore worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of comScore by 87.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 60,231 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in comScore by 59.7% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in comScore in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in comScore by 3.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in comScore in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Get comScore alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of comScore in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS:SCOR opened at $2.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. comScore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

comScore (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.69 million. comScore’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

comScore Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for comScore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.