State Street Corp Grows Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

State Street Corp grew its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,023 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in InMode were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,214,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 664,492.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after buying an additional 657,848 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after buying an additional 404,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 628,443 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $21,407,000 after buying an additional 370,075 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised InMode from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of INMD opened at $47.49 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.18.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

