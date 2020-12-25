State Street Corp Has $2.77 Million Stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Suzano were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 33,264 shares during the period. 0.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUZ opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.54. Suzano S.A. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 62.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SUZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Suzano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Suzano in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

