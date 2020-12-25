State Street Corp Increases Position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

State Street Corp grew its stake in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.30% of iCAD worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 274,956 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICAD opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. iCAD, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $305.58 million, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.18.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. Analysts predict that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 18,665 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $210,541.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 172,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 15,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,538 shares of company stock valued at $809,271. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

ICAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on iCAD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on iCAD from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

