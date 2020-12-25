State Street Corp Reduces Position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,560,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 78.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 67,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 74,405 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 82.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,478,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 668,816 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1,035.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 285,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 259,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $25,985.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a market cap of $277.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

