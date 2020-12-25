State Street Corp Trims Position in MVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MVB Financial by 303.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in MVB Financial in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MVB Financial by 77.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in MVB Financial by 4,658.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in MVB Financial in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS:MVBF opened at $21.75 on Friday. MVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01.

MVB Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $35.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th.

MVBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MVB Financial from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.