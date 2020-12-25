Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Trading Up 5.6%

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.28 and last traded at $18.22. Approximately 2,580,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,573,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

A number of analysts have commented on STL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $246.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 25.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 142,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 29,169 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 163.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 138,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 85,868 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.