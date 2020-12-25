Storj (STORJ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.87 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Storj token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Storj has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a total market cap of $66.76 million and approximately $15.87 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00047745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.93 or 0.00326860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00032074 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (STORJ) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,098,645 tokens. The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

