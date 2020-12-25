Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) (LON:KETL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) (LON:KETL)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 219.50 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 221.50 ($2.89). 99,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 537,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223 ($2.91).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on shares of Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on shares of Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £456.00 million and a PE ratio of 20.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 230.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 219.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23.

In related news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08), for a total value of £1,652,000 ($2,158,348.58).

About Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) (LON:KETL)

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.