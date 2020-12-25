StrongHands Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Coindeal, BiteBTC and Crex24. StrongHands has a market cap of $292,179.03 and $87.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,265,423,418 coins and its circulating supply is 16,852,229,064 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, STEX, CryptoBridge, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

