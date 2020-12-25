Strs Ohio Acquires New Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,985 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $66.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Zacks Investment Research raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Benchmark upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.77.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $234,192.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $297,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,992 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

