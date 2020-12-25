Strs Ohio Buys 659 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,254,000 after buying an additional 204,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,334,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,930,000 after acquiring an additional 73,145 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 8.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,929,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,147,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,089,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 272.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,033,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,354,000 after purchasing an additional 756,387 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $5,534,593.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,425.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $62,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,911.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,528 shares of company stock worth $10,073,154 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

XLRN stock opened at $130.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.60 and a 200-day moving average of $106.21. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $136.25.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The business’s revenue was up 438.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on XLRN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.