Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,835 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 18.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,067,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,971,000 after buying an additional 30,936 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 404,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,476,000 after buying an additional 178,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.76.

Shares of DLTR opened at $109.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $114.32.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total transaction of $7,227,965.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

