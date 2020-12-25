Strs Ohio Purchases 1,786 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 18.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 23,216 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth $1,524,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $107.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $114.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.85.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,870. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

