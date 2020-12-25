Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Hancock Whitney worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 42,108 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at $702,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 262.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 116,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 84,235 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 70,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $318.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. BidaskClub raised Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

