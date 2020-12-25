Strs Ohio Takes $912,000 Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 169,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,805,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,011,000 after buying an additional 2,920,461 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $88,127,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,077,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after acquiring an additional 289,916 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,487,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,081,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Antero Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $60,881.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,817.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AM stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $233.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

