Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) versus Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Head to Head Contrast

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) and Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and Southern First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturgis Bancorp 20.20% N/A N/A Southern First Bancshares 18.93% 10.65% 0.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and Southern First Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturgis Bancorp $24.69 million 1.63 $4.93 million N/A N/A Southern First Bancshares $107.64 million 2.54 $27.86 million $3.58 9.86

Southern First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sturgis Bancorp and Southern First Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern First Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Southern First Bancshares has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.60%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Sturgis Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, trust, custodial, and agency accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD) and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings and CD, personal, car and recreational vehicle, equipment and machinery, government supported, commercial, commercial real estate and commercial construction, residential and residential construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers other personal banking services, such as private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides direct deposit, Visa check card, merchant, CDARS, remote deposit capture, and checks reorder services; mortgage life, mortgage accidental death, mortgage disability, consumer, and commercial insurance products; and invests in liquid assets, including securities of federal and state agencies, certificates of deposit at insured financial institutions, and federal funds. Additionally, the company offers wealth management, cash management, investment brokerage advisory, and investment and financial advisory services; and Internet and mobile banking, bill pay, and telebank phone banking services. It operates through 12 offices; and loan production offices located in Portage and St. Joseph, Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Sturgis, Michigan.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, it provides other bank services, such as internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. The company operates through ten retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston; two retail offices located in Raleigh and Greensboro markets; and one retail office located in Atlanta. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

