Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) and Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) and Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sunoco and Green Planet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunoco 1.29% 15.93% 2.03% Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sunoco and Green Planet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunoco 1 1 6 0 2.63 Green Planet Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunoco presently has a consensus target price of $29.14, indicating a potential upside of 1.97%. Given Sunoco’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sunoco is more favorable than Green Planet Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Sunoco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sunoco has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Planet Group has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunoco and Green Planet Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunoco $16.60 billion 0.17 $313.00 million $2.27 12.59 Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sunoco has higher revenue and earnings than Green Planet Group.

Summary

Sunoco beats Green Planet Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations. The All Other segment operates retail stores that offer motor fuel, merchandise, foodservice, and other services that include car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money orders, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. It also leases and rents real estate properties. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Green Planet Group

Green Planet Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces lubricants and additives for use in gasoline and diesel engines, and other transportation related fluids. It also develops hydrogen generators for internal combustion engines to reduce pollution and improve fuel efficiency; develops green technologies for use in the mining of rare and precious metals, and elements; and develops Fast Track, a system for organic food. The company was formerly known as EMTA Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Green Planet Group, Inc. in May 2009 as a result of merger with its subsidiary, Green Planet Group, Inc. The company is based in Tempe, Arizona.

