Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Separately, 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMCI opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.93.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $762.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.00 million.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 1,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,701,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,057,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,048 shares of company stock worth $1,859,940 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 22,529 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $1,903,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 64,947 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

