Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) (LON:SUR) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.96

Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) (LON:SUR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 64.96 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 58.03 ($0.76), with a volume of 393115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.75).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £92.52 million and a PE ratio of 15.38.

About Sureserve Group plc (SUR.L) (LON:SUR)

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Compliance and Energy Services segments. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

