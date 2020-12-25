SushiSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $206.01 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $432.26 million and approximately $206.01 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $2.47 or 0.00010108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00047288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00318033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016480 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00029685 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 175,144,728 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

