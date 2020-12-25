Swarm (SWM) Achieves Market Cap of $985,301.97

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, Swarm has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm token can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Swarm has a market cap of $985,301.97 and approximately $3,212.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00047363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00324510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00031361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016561 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a token. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

