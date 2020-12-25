Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Shares Down 30.3%

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) shares were down 30.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 4,056 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sydney Airport from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Sydney Airport alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00.

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company provides international and domestic passenger services. It also offers aeronautical services, including access to terminals, infrastructure, apron parking, airfield and terminal facilities, and government mandated security services for airlines; and parking and ground transport services, as well as leases commercial space to tenants whose activities comprise duty free, food and beverage, financial, and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Sydney Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydney Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.