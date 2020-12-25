Synaptics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,528 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 526% compared to the average volume of 244 call options.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $86.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $31,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,955 shares in the company, valued at $330,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $865,130.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $2,373,952. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen began coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

