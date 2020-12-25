Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to announce sales of $92.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.73 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported sales of $116.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year sales of $357.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $346.01 million to $368.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $374.20 million, with estimates ranging from $363.73 million to $384.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

Shares of SKT stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,509. The stock has a market cap of $970.04 million, a P/E ratio of 148.31 and a beta of 1.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 187,080 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 325,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

