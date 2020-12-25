Tap (XTP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $276,415.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Tap token can currently be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tap has traded up 30.2% against the dollar. Tap has a market capitalization of $40.81 million and approximately $276,415.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00046932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.56 or 0.00322737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016422 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00029669 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (XTP) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.