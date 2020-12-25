Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Trading Up 5.5%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 1,460,296 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,276,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGB shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.30 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.31.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.88 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth about $415,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 249.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.