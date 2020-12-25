Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.79. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

TMHC stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 336,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.72. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $28.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 31.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 75.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 327,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 140,620 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,554,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,990,000 after acquiring an additional 109,172 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 67.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after acquiring an additional 421,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

