Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.79. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion.
TMHC stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 336,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.72. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $28.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 31.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 75.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 327,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 140,620 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,554,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,990,000 after acquiring an additional 109,172 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 67.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after acquiring an additional 421,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
