Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Up 5.2%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.27. 487,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,009,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $381.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 96.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 80,915 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,344,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1,185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 218,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 201,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

