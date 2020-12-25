Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Up 5.2%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.27. 487,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,009,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $381.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 96.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 80,915 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,344,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1,185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 218,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 201,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
