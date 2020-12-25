Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Receives $7.00 Average PT from Analysts

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Telecom Argentina stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 247,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $916.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.47 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. Analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEO. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 16,676 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. 3.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.