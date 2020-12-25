Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) to announce sales of $59.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telenav’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.98 million. Telenav reported sales of $67.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Telenav will report full-year sales of $242.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.80 million to $244.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $249.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Telenav.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenav presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

NASDAQ TNAV opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.83 million, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.31. Telenav has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNAV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Telenav by 6.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Telenav by 70.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 31,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Telenav by 8.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Telenav by 85.3% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 155,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 71,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Telenav by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

