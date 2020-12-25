Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America raised Tenaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.40 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tenaris in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.27.

Shares of TS stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $23.54.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.74 million. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Tenaris will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tenaris by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 3,590.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 460,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 448,067 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tenaris by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Tenaris by 704.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,762 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the third quarter valued at $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

