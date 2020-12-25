Territorial Bancorp Inc. Declares None Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th.

Territorial Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 23.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. 5,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,578. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $228.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.59. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Territorial Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

