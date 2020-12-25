Tether Market Cap Hits $20.67 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Tether token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC on exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion and $70.19 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tether has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00133032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.53 or 0.00667985 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00162002 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00355227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00061633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00096701 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00015314 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 21,283,323,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,684,166,934 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Buying and Selling Tether

