Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Shares Down 5.5%

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 25,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 145,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCMKTS:TBPMF)

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages development of cannabinoid-based medicines. It develops drugs for chronic pain, which includes SERENITY for cancer cachexia, which is clinical phase 2; REBORN, drug for breakthrough pain, which is in clinical phase 2; and PLENITUDE for advanced cancer pain, which is clinical phase 1.

