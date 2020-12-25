Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives $41.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

TXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. 140166 upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Textron by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Textron by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Textron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Textron by 8.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.07. The stock had a trading volume of 197,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. Textron has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $51.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.28.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

