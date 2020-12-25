The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 125,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 360,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $34.03. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $40.11.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

