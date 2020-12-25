The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Receives $77.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HHC shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HHC traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.73. 91,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $129.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.62.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $3.03. The business had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.95 million. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The company’s revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 55,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.