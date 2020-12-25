The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Trading 0.6% Higher

The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.58 and last traded at $32.58. 4,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 7,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.10% of The Hoya Capital Housing ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

