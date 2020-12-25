The Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $65.16

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.16 and traded as high as $69.50. The Monarch Cement shares last traded at $69.50, with a volume of 220 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.30.

The Monarch Cement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells cement products. It principally offers Portland cement and masonry cement. The company also provides ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for The Monarch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Monarch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit