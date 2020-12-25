The Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $65.16

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.16 and traded as high as $69.50. The Monarch Cement shares last traded at $69.50, with a volume of 220 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.30.

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells cement products. It principally offers Portland cement and masonry cement. The company also provides ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

