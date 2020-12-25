The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of The Peck from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The Peck stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 million, a PE ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.07. The Peck has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $14.42.

The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. The Peck had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%.

In other The Peck news, EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of The Peck stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $155,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Peck stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of The Peck as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

The Peck Company Profile

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

