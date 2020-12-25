The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,187,000 after buying an additional 661,231 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,955,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,271,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,868,000 after purchasing an additional 347,094 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,177,000 after purchasing an additional 248,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,758,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,863,000 after purchasing an additional 194,885 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,207. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.08. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $202.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.13 and its 200-day moving average is $157.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

