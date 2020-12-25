Theodore Blegen Sells 1,418 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $491,365.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,862 shares in the company, valued at $41,534,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Thursday, November 19th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,420 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.57, for a total transaction of $439,589.40.

MPWR stock opened at $357.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.53, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $361.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.49.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.91.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.