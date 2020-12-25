Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) (TSE:TH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.93

Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) (TSE:TH) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and traded as high as $3.05. Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 80,468 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$233.35 million and a PE ratio of -9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 645.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.01.

Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) (TSE:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Theratechnologies Inc. (TH.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

