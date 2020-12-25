TheStreet Upgrades Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Monro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Monro from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.50.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Monro has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.58 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 374.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Monro during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 9.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the second quarter worth about $294,000.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

