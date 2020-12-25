Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Price Up 5.4% After Dividend Announcement

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.81. Approximately 195,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 242,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $353.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.46). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 50.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 57.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Tidewater by 23.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Tidewater by 15.8% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tidewater by 1.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

