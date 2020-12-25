Titon Holdings Plc (TON.L) (LON:TON) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $90.31

Titon Holdings Plc (TON.L) (LON:TON)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.31 and traded as low as $90.16. Titon Holdings Plc (TON.L) shares last traded at $90.16, with a volume of 1 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 90.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.89. The firm has a market cap of £10.42 million and a PE ratio of 31.33.

About Titon Holdings Plc (TON.L) (LON:TON)

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

