Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU.L) (LON:TLOU) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU.L) (LON:TLOU)’s stock price rose 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04). Approximately 1,092,635 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 823,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.73 ($0.04).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.62. The company has a market cap of £14.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00.

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

