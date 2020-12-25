TOP 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $112,855.00 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One TOP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. Over the last week, TOP has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. TOP has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and $112,855.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,150,266,134 tokens. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

